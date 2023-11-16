A heartwarming video of a young lady who stunned her boyfriend with an expensive phone gift before he popped the question to her moments later has gone viral on TikTok

The lady delighted her man with the generous present, and he was so thrilled that his joy was evident on his face

The lady, who also was not anticipating her man to propose at the time he did, was also overwhelmed by happiness as she offered her hand while he bent to slip the ring

A video that captured a young lady’s incredible gesture of gifting her boyfriend an expensive phone and his subsequent proposal to her has attracted attention thousands on TikTok.

The lady surprised her man with the lavish present, which he unwrapped with excitement and gratitude.

Man proposes to lover. Photo credit: TikTok/@queenbella1555

Source: TikTok

His joy was so intense that his face lit up with emotion.

The lady, who also had no idea that her man was planning to ask her to marry him, was also filled with joy as she saw him kneel and hold the ring.

She extended her hand eagerly while he placed the ring on her finger and embraced her.

Tati Love reacted:

“Please for a video o your outfit.”

Estylo said:

“Na man wey deposit go withdraw congratulations.”

EndyBest:

“See how l dey smile like mumu. Abeg love sweet eee.”

Miz_sandora:

“Na man wey spend ontop lady go get this kind gift.”

Awelw_Uto:

“Please full video of your outfit. Congratulations.”

Ebere Patrolyna:

“Awwwww I smiled all through.”

Olivia pretty 07:

“I can't wait to spoil my man with his money.”

Succypedro:

“Congratulations...i will say yes before the year ends.”

Favorite ee09:

“Love is sweet when you are with the right person.”

Progressnice89:

“Like dis now we nor know how them take start oo but we dey comment dey smile dey say God when.”

Nigerian lady kneels with ring as she proposes to her man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a Nigerian lady surprising her man with a marriage proposal has gone viral on TikTok.

In what looks like a celebratory occasion, owing to the arrangement of the scene, the lady suddenly went on her knees before her man.

She brought out an engagement ring and, with a smile on her face, stretched it forth to her boyfriend.

Young lady gifts boyfriend N1.5M in new naira notes on his birthday

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady caused quite a stir after she gave her boyfriend N1.5 million of the new naira notes as his birthday gift.

The celebrant showcased his cash gift on TikTok, saying she is the first girl in Nigeria to do such.

In the clip, he is seen hugging and kissing his girlfriend as he showed off a large board that spelt out the sum she gave him.

Source: Legit.ng