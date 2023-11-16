A TikTok video of a young lady’s graduation surprise from her lover went viral

The lady was among a crowd of people dressed in white like her when she got a gift from him

Moments later, her boyfriend appeared at the venue, which filled her with joy

A heartwarming video of a young lady who received a double surprise from her lover on her graduation day has gone viral on TikTok.

The lady was celebrating her academic achievement with a group of people who were also wearing white shirts like her when she got a gift.

The thoughtful present from her boyfriend overjoyed her.

She was overjoyed. Photo credit: TikTok/@hoyinsurprisetreats01

Source: TikTok

Moments later, her boyfriend showed up at the venue, riding his car.

The video captured her emotional reactions and the romantic gesture of her lover, who had planned the whole thing to make her day special.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

20Aperry reacted:

“If dem born you well no Suprise me.”

Qoabella's gram:

“Tee na your mate be this& you fit surprise me for matric.”

Sugar74763:

“@Sunmisola522 na ur mate be this oo I dey wait for our own no surprise me oo.”

Babygold:

“If them born u no surprise me.”

Abike:

“Una no sabi do this Kia thing o.”

LOLA:

“B!G Sif Dem born yoU well no suprise me e nah ur mate be this oo.”

Adunni:

Feranmi

“Tomilolaif dem born una wel MkL no see surprise next yr.”

AbdulgafarAjoke:

“Oyindamola if yoU no surprise me ehn,l go swear for you ni oo.”

Oyinkansola:

“@Horla4567 werey na next year l go graduate,if den born you well no surprise me.”

Ajokeolamiię:

“Arik_signature01 if dem born u well no surprise me 3 anyways congratulations bby.”

Heeqmah22:

“lt's.aminaah is them born una well no Surprise me.”

