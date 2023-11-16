A TikTok user has shared the moment she got embarrassed while trying to take pictures with singer Burna boy

The video captured Burna Boy's security removing her hand from the artist's body during a meet-and-greet event

The incident has sparked controversy and raised questions about the treatment of fans at such events

During a meet and greet with Nigerian artist Burna Boy, a fan named @lydialutudi approached the artist to take a picture with him.

However, her attempt took an unexpected turn when Burna Boy's security personnel removed her hand from the artist's body.

Lady embarassed by Burna Boy's security guard Photo credit: @lydialutudi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady says she asked for permission before approaching Burna Boy

While defending her action, Lydia said she asked for permission before approaching the singer and she was surprised that the security would take out her hand.

She further explained that since it was a meet and greet, fans were supposed to feel free with their fave artiste.

Reactions trail video of lady getting embarrassed by Burna Boy's security

The incident was captured on video and it gained attention on social media, with many expressing their outrage over the treatment she received from Burna Boy's security.

@iamthesade said:

“He didn't seem bothered by the hand to me.”

@emmanuelchinedu3224 said:

“The goat of afrobeat.”

@Luciana said:

"You wan touch Odogwu like that."

@Lucy commented:

“Nahh fr and I was like I waited for 5 hours and I couldn't touch him.”

@Not another Justin said:

“Shoulda walked off.”

@Tylerzamani reacted:

“You're taking it too far.”

@useray629 said:

"You don’t touch celebrities anyhow, he already ordered the security about touching it's not his fault actually people can be dangerous."

@tubyaa added:

"A meet and greet and she can’t even put her hand on his shoulder."

@user1894464481498 added:

"No dey talk to me in public, I dey different place" Do you even listen to his lyrics? I bet you don't because if you do then you wouldn't have complain.'

Watch the video below:

