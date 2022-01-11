In the woods of Wales, a woman who has adopted a natural lifestyle has been living on her own terms for the past 20 years

Emma spent a total of £1000 (N558,303) in constructing a tiny earthen hut by herself with no curtains

The lady who relies on flowing water in the area for drinking has been without electricity, internet and borehole water for many years

Heeding what she described as a strong call to nature, a woman resorted to leaving civilization to be living alone in the woods.

The woman identified as Emma has been residing in Wales woods for the past 20 years of her life without running water, internet and electricity, Chapachap reports.

She chose to adopt a natural lifestyle Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Living Big in a Tiny House on YouTube

Source: UGC

It cost her N588k to build

A vlogger, Bryce Langston of Living Big in a Tiny House called at the pro-nature woman's cosy abode to see things for himself and made a video of its interior.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Speaking with Bryce, Emma who spent a whopping £1000 (N558,303) in building the house said living in the woods absolves her of the pressures of daily living.

According to her, she wouldn't have to worry anymore about expenses like electricity bills, paying for water and other financial demands obtainable in modern societies.

She built the place herself

Emma while revealing that she built the place herself said she failed at the first attempt. The lady added that the earthen structure which she resides in is a product of repeated mistakes.

It was observed that the tiny earthen house has no curtains and items found in brick or well-constructed homes.

She also doesn't use the internet, electricity and running water and has got used to using what nature provided.

For water, she uses a flowing river around her, while Emma relies on wood to make her meals.

A short description of the house

Emma's trial and error house use natural lightings like the sun during the day and the moon at night.

The 4-meters wide hut has plants growing on its roof. Its roofing sits on the walls made from straw bales. The lady did the plastering of the hut herself using horse manure as well as clay from earth.

The windows are built in an artful way that it connects with the outdoors.

Watch the video below:

Man who lived in bushes and ate grass now lives like a celebrity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who lived in bushes in the past now lives like a celebrity in the city.

In a media interview, his mum said Elie was the answer to her prayers after giving up hope that she would ever have children. She prayed to God to bless her with a child that could live even if it meant a disabled one.

"Elie is my sixth child. His five children have all died. After the death of his elders, we were desperate. We prayed to God to get another kid and fortunately, we were blessed with Elie. Now I cherish him as heaven's gift from God and love him enormously," his mother said.

Source: Legit.ng