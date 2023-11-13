"So Shall My Story Be": Man Shows the Humbling House He Lived in for 7 Years Before He Became Rich
- A young man has shared his inspiring story of how he moved from a low income house to a better one after seven years of hard work and perseverance
- He said he never gave up hope that life would improve for him and his dreams would come true
- The video also showed his new home, which was beautifully decorated and much more comfortable than his previous one
A young man has revealed his remarkable journey of how he transformed his living conditions from a low income house to a better one after seven years of dedication and resilience.
He said he always maintained a positive outlook and a strong faith that life would get better for him and his dreams eventually became a reality.
The video also showcased his new home, which was elegantly furnished and much more spacious and cosy than his former one.
Watch the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Cyndi said:
"God when?Iwan wipe my mama tears."
User636363836 wrote:
"Even the old house still fine."
Anondecherryb commented:
"Congratulations dearest. God is the way the Truthn the life."
IhenwaPrecious:
"Congrats, I know one the my god will do the same to me and my family."
I'mSomtoochukwu:
"Congratulations I claim this for my family too."
JulietAkpabio:
"God will still bless you more."
Divineuzoma278:
"Congratulations and so shall my story be Amen."
Joybeautiful28:
"Am happy for you dear."
Transformation video of man who used to wear dirty clothes, he builds house
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man's life changed as he was picked up from the street and transformed.
His throwback photos showed he was in abject poverty.
In a clip shared by @bamigboyegideon, the man looked dirty and unkempt, with some of his front teeth missing. His transformation surprised many.
Source: Legit.ng