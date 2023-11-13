Global site navigation

Local editions

"So Shall My Story Be": Man Shows the Humbling House He Lived in for 7 Years Before He Became Rich
People

"So Shall My Story Be": Man Shows the Humbling House He Lived in for 7 Years Before He Became Rich

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A young man has shared his inspiring story of how he moved from a low income house to a better one after seven years of hard work and perseverance
  • He said he never gave up hope that life would improve for him and his dreams would come true
  • The video also showed his new home, which was beautifully decorated and much more comfortable than his previous one

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A young man has revealed his remarkable journey of how he transformed his living conditions from a low income house to a better one after seven years of dedication and resilience.

He said he always maintained a positive outlook and a strong faith that life would get better for him and his dreams eventually became a reality.

Photo of house
From grass to grace. Photo credit: TikTok/@victorisiah3
Source: TikTok

The video also showcased his new home, which was elegantly furnished and much more spacious and cosy than his former one.

Read also

"The best brother in the world": Boy fails to hit a basketball net but brother cheers like he did

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Cyndi said:

"God when?Iwan wipe my mama tears."

User636363836 wrote:

"Even the old house still fine."

Anondecherryb commented:

"Congratulations dearest. God is the way the Truthn the life."

IhenwaPrecious:

"Congrats, I know one the my god will do the same to me and my family."

I'mSomtoochukwu:

"Congratulations I claim this for my family too."

JulietAkpabio:

"God will still bless you more."

Divineuzoma278:

"Congratulations and so shall my story be Amen."

Joybeautiful28:

"Am happy for you dear."

Transformation video of man who used to wear dirty clothes, he builds house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man's life changed as he was picked up from the street and transformed.

Read also

"Like father like daughter": Man shares glowing transformation of him and his baby after 10 years

His throwback photos showed he was in abject poverty.

In a clip shared by @bamigboyegideon, the man looked dirty and unkempt, with some of his front teeth missing. His transformation surprised many.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel