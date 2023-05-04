A young man who used his school to bet football games has shared his story on TikTok

In the video, the man said he has lost all his money on betting that it was the same reason that made him to leave school

The young man also disclosed that he was no longer staying with his parents due to the fact that betting has ruined his life

A young man who was encouraged to share his betting experience recounted how he used his school fees to play betting.

In the viral video, the man said he has not been lucky with games and gave a practical example of playing Manchester United who had been on a losing streak for the past two game to lose again only for them to win eventually.

Man recounts his painful experience about betting. Photo credit: @erosnephy Source: TikTok

The story behind the pain

He indicated that betting has brought him trauma but he insisted on continuing with the hope that he would recover his money someday.

Many social media users who saw the video advised the man to quit betting while also sharing their painful experience.

The video has generated a lot of traction and has gained thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@FRNCSEI reacted:

"The earlier you forget about the lost and run from betting, the better for you. Since I stop betting, my skin come dey glow."

@chlmoskl_9 said:

"This guy village people na senior staff for sportybet."

@user4050660962810 wrote:

"Bros you nor go give up...na there your journey of failure start. may god guide you on it."

@user26383883 commented:

"Make Una carry am go church sporty bet don turn his head."

@user36378383:

"Bro sydney you don spoil person life oo0."

@user28292929:

"I will be the last person to use that promo code .... They are the gaining, as u loose they are gaining, that's the fact."

Source: Legit.ng