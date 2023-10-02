A 16-year-old boy has tearfully pleaded with a betting platform to refund the money he lost in a bet

According to him, the money was for his school fees and he had no idea that he would lose everything

Netizens on TikTok found his pleas and messages intriguing with many spamming the young boy for taking such a risk

In a recent TikTok video, user @benjaminjustice39 attempted to convince a betting platform, Sportybet, to return his money, which he said was meant for his school fees.

He posted a screenshot displaying his initial message to the company, and in response, Sportybet informed him that individuals under 18 are not allowed to use their services, and lost money cannot be refunded.

Sportybet said;

“Hi, please be advised that It is strictly forbidden for persons under the age of 18 to open an account and use our services. The money once lost cannot be refunded. Thanks!”

Benjamin tearfully appeals for a refund after losing money to betting

After receiving Sportybet's response, Benjamin continued to plead with them, expressing deep remorse for his actions.

He wrote;

"Please Sporty man, abeg. Oh my God! I'm 16. Please forgive me. It's 30k."

Reactions as 16-year-old boy loses school fees to betting

The exchange between Benjaminjustice and Sportybet caught the attention of netizens who found the messages highly amusing.

@officialayo said:

“Wetin 16 yrs dey use 30k do for account.”

@Flexzy said:

“Don't play, you will learn.”

@Okwudiri Samuel Chigozie said:

“If to say you win, you for dey order Azul now.”

@ifeaco commented:

“He say na sporty man.”

@ZICO CFC reacted:

“Forgive you for weytin.”

@T.R.A commented:

“Na that forgive me off me.”

@high show said:

“Forget that one jor. deposit another one.”

@Ill von said:

“Forgive u ehn 9 ya mind no go touch ground.”

Boy hopeful after losing school fees to sports betting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man encouraged to share his betting experience recounted how he used his school fees to place sports bets.

In the viral video, the man said he has not been lucky with bets placed on games and gave a practical example of playing Manchester United which had been on a losing streak for the past two games, only for them to win eventually. He stated that betting has brought him trauma, but he insisted on continuing with the hope that he would recover his money someday.

Many social media users who saw the video advised the man to quit betting while sharing their painful experience. The video has generated much traction and gained thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

