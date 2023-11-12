A Nigerian lady could not hide her tears after receiving an alert of a whopping N2 million from a friend

In a video shared on TikTok, she displayed a screenshot of the alert and cried uncontrollably while filming herself

Social media users have reacted massively to the video, with many wishing for an amazing experience like hers

An emotional Nigerian lady broke down in tears after receiving N2 million in her bank account.

A TikTok video showed her crying uncontrollably while displaying a screenshot of the alert from her bank.

Lady cries after receiving N2 million Photo credit: @skyangelsophia2/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady gives gratitude to God over N2 million alert

In the touching clip, she tearfully expressed her gratitude to God for the gift of financial provision.

A screenshot shared via her account @skyangelsophia2 showed a bank alert of a whopping N2 million.

Reactions as lady cries over N2 million alert

Netizens trooped to the comments section to share her joy while many tapped into her blessing.

@napoleon_success said:

"2 million nah small money but nah also big money. It all depends on your project."

@saragh said:

"Rich man pikin won't understand the tears. I tap into your grace sis."

@everchukwunecherem85 wrote:

"God do it for my school fees ooo. Don't leave me stranded."

@barnabasrichie reacted:

"I always celebrate in silence because some people don’t want ur success and good because you no supposed to post screenshot for safe."

@chiomavincent53 said:

"My prayer point all this while. For me to see dis now means mine is very close to me. Congratulations dearest."

@prettyfave31 said:

"This is the exact money am looking for right now and is very urgent how can I get it."

