A video transformation of a young lady who sells akara (bean cakes) in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, has generated a buzz on the net.

The lady, Anastasia Thiago, became a viral sensation on TikTok after she proudly showcased her occupation via the video.

In the clip, Anastasia was filmed frying akara by the roadside at night. According to Anastasia, her akara spot is at Area E, after Nyanya Secondary School, Abuja.

The scene of her dutifully frying akara over hot oil was followed up with a clip of her in a lovely outfit. She looked unrecognisably pretty as she slayed in the purple blouse on black pants.

People gushed over her beauty.

Watch the video below:

People commended the lady

januaryvivian said:

"This your video has made me want to do this challenge."

dasilver concept said:

"I'm proud to be a phenomenal woman, love you sis."

mhizchioma said:

"Awesome but u are not supposed to turn ur back at the roadu should be facing it."

Simplycyndy6 said:

"I can’t back the major road for anything,my anxiety..."

Abijnouu said:

"I love how we girls know how to switch things up despite any circumstance."

Coco mom tell said:

"You are beautiful but akara at night?"

hernameisimariabe said:

"Wow assuming you live around my area, I would have come to buy some this evening You are an inspiration to me."

Ehformah said:

"I’m intrigued by the consistency of the akara. The ones I usually see is more watery. I wonder what it tastes like."

