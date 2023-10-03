A young Nigerian businesswoman has garnered attention for her unique approach to selling Akara

In a video, she challenged the notion that one cannot "slay" while working in the food industry

However, some netizens speculated that her 'packaging' might lead to a rise in the price of Akara

A TikTok user with the handle @sexyakarafryer displayed her culinary skills and fashion sense in an unconventional way.

She was dressed in an elegant gown and had a full makeover, posing confidently while frying Akara.

Akara seller challenges stereotype, dresses hot to sell by roadside

According to her, the video aimed to break stereotypes and prove that one can embrace their fashion style regardless of their profession.

"Who said you can't slay because you sell akara?" she asked.

Reactions as akara seller slays at her workplace

Many praised the akara seller for challenging societal norms and defying expectations.

They commended her for showcasing her resilience and hard work, emphasizing that one's occupation should not limit their ability to express themselves or feel confident.

Pretty Nigerian girl selling akara and pap by roadside

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady identified as @bblessingeze2 has gone viral on social media after sharing a video of her business place where she sells pap and Akara.

The emotional video showed her customers being served the traditional Nigerian breakfast of pap and Akara. In the video, she poured the pap into a small bucket while the Akara (bean cake) was fried and kept in a sieve. The lady, who works with her mother at their stand, served the pap and Akara to all customers present.

The video has been shared widely on social media, with many people applauding the lady's beauty. A host of others desired for her to be recognised for her entrepreneurial spirit, as she was tagged as an inspiration to others.

