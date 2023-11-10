A brilliant student, Ifebube Chelsea Benson has emerged as the best female candidate for the 2023 National Examination Council, NECO SSCE

In a message exclusively sent to Legit.ng, Ifebube showed a letter she got from NECO inviting her to the award presentation

Also, Ifebube sent a copy of her result, showing that she scored 9A1s in the examination, which she wrote at Renaissance Garden Schools, Lagos

A Nigerian girl from Anambra state has been named the overall best female candidate for the 2023 NECO Senior School Certificate Examination.

The girl, Ifebube Chelsea Benson, scored A1 in all the nine subjects she sat for in the nationwide examination.

Ifebube scored 9A1s in the 2023 NECO. Photo credit: Ifebube Benson.

In an email exclusively sent to Legit.ng, Ifebube attached a copy of her NECO results showing she got 9A1.

NECO invites her to receive an award

Also, she attached a copy of an invitation letter she received from NECO inviting her to the award presentation.

The letter was signed by Sulaiman A. Adegoke, identified as the Chairman of the NECO staff productivity award committee.

The letter states that the award presentation will be held on November 16 in Minna, Niger state.

In the email she sent to Legit.ng, Ifebube said:

"I am delighted to announce that I have attained the highest scores(female) in the recently released National Examinations Council assessment, with an impressive nine A1 grades to my name."

The result shows that she sat for the examination at Renaissance Garden Schools, Lagos.

The result also shows that Ifebube sat for general mathematics, civic education, English language, biology, chemistry, physics, further mathematics, economics and data processing.

Legit.ng is interacting with Ifebube and her school to get further details and comments on the story.

