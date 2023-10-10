The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2023 Internal Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2023 Internal Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results.

According to the examination body, 61.60% of candidates achieved five credits or more, including English and Mathematics.

However, the examination council revealed that 93 schools were implicated in whole-school cheating, and 52 supervisors face blacklisting for inadequate supervision and involvement in misconduct during the examinations.

NECO June/July 2023 SSCE: How to check your results

Candidates who sat for the exam have been advised to get the result-checking token from the NECO website.

Legit.ng explains how to check the result:

Go to the NECO result-checking portal at https://result.neco.gov.ng/

Pick your examination year, in this case, 2023

Pick your exam type. i.e., SSCE INTERNAL (JUN/JUL)

Enter your Token Number and registration number in the appropriate columns.

Click on the check result button to access your NECO result

After taking the final step, candidates' results will be displayed and can be printed.

“I don’t want to miss admission”: Student waiting for NECO result says

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that students and parents alike were anxious following the delayed release of the June/July 2023 SSCE conducted by NECO.

An anxious parent, Oyetoro Falade, said his son scored 256 in the 2023 UTME and needs the NECO results as he did not make his papers in WASSCE. Also, 17-year-old Lekan Oguntade said NECO delay was threatening his chances of gaining admission into a polytechnic. Similarly, Falola Samuel said he did not want his 237 score in the 2023 UTME to be wasted.

"I applied to a university as an awaiting result candidate and with 237 in UTME, I don’t want to miss admission this year," Samuel was quoted as saying.

