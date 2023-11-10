5,000 applicants from the Niger Delta region will participate in the NDDC foreign postgraduate scholarship programme

This was part of the moves by the commission to create more opportunities for the youths in the region

The NDDC director, corporate affairs, Pius Ughakpoteni, confirmed the development via a statement

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Rivers State, Port Harcourt - As part of the efforts to provide opportunities for the youths in the Niger Delta region, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has commenced a computer-based test for 5,000 applicants for its foreign postgraduate scholarship programme.

NDDC test 5,000 youths from the Niger Delta region for its foreign scholarship programme. Photo credit: NDDC

Source: Facebook

The NDDC director, education, health and social services, George Uzonwanne, made this known at the information and communication technology centre of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, where the tests were conducted.

According to Uzonwanne, over 20,000 graduates registered on the commission’s portal for the scholarship programme, out of which 5,000 applicants were selected for the test, Daily Independent reported.

The NDDC director, corporate Affairs, Pius Ughakpoteni, confirmed the development via a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Thursday, November 9, The Punch report added.

“The Niger Delta has huge tourism potentials and we want to prepare the crop of people that will run these industries,” Uzonwanne said.

Kano govt sponsors over 1,000 postgraduates on foreign scholarship

In a similar development, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has flagged off a scholarship scheme, with 1,001 students as beneficiaries.

The governor made this known in a post shared on his X page (formerly Twitter) accompanied by pictures of the event on Friday, October 20.

Governor Yusuf confirmed that 1,001 students would be departing for their respective destinations on Saturday, October 21, to commence their postgraduate programme on the scheme.

Zulum awards university scholarships to 37 construction workers in Borno

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state awarded university scholarships to 37 labourers who were involved in the construction of resettlement houses for IDPs in Nguro Soye village, Bama LGA.

Zulum made the promise during an inspection visit to the construction site on Thursday, October 19.

The governor said any of them who could pass the tertiary education examination and secure admission into any university would be fully sponsored to pursue their education.

Source: Legit.ng