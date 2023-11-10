After six years as a class teacher, a Nigerian man resigned from his job and left his employer a heartbreaking letter

In the resignation letter, the man poured out his heart, saying he regrets being a primary school teacher

The ex-teacher offered a piece of advice to his employer for the primary school teachers ahead of him

The resignation letter an Enugu teacher left his employer has surfaced on social media and elicited reactions.

The letter dated October 2, was addressed to the executive chairman of the Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB) and was written by the resigning teacher, Okoro John.

Okoro said he regretted being a primary school teacher

In the letter shared on Facebook by journalist Wisdom Nwedene, Okoro, who was employed on February 13, 2017, said he regretted being a primary school teacher.

He lamented teaching at Central School Opanda, Enugu, saying he would have achieved a lot if he had started his apprenticeship journey when he became a teacher.

Okoro bemoaned being paid N43k despite the present economic hardship and adviced his employer to 'do the needful' for the benefit of those coming ahead of him and for the betterment of education.

Mixed reactions trail Okoro John's resignation letter

Promise Uzoma Okoro said:

"Very touching."

Onoja Friday said:

"So unfortunate."

Solomon Alanso said:

"When you get to this place in Enugu umulokpa you will see heal."

Humphery Nweze said:

"Let's see how much he'll be making from his business every month. Nobody wants to start small."

Kachi China Ola said:

"Humphery Nweze there's no indication that the writer started big, he sure started very little and for six years, he has nth to show for it; starting little entails that you start from somewhere with hope of making it bigger sooner. My dear, with all said and done, that's not starting little, but stagnation."

Abigail Wilfred Chimnoyerem said:

"I need two reactions to this post The fact that he wasted his time on a career that would've been the most rewarding but not so in this country.

"And for the way he outlined the letter to whom it may concern, the truth is that those in charge do not have any conscience left for good and justice."

Humblelife Awak said:

"Sad reality of our current nation that our Heroes past left in our hands."

