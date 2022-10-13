A Nigerian student called it quits at a place he works as an intern in a manner that didn't please his boss

The sad employer took to social media to share a screenshot of the eight-worded resignation email with a promise to stop considering undergraduates for intern roles

The mischievous student riding on the back of the ASUU strike call off used a trending expression 'sope otilor'

Mixed reactions have trailed a resignation letter a Nigerian undergraduate sent to his employer as he dumped his intern job at the organisation following the call off of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) 8-month strike .

The unhappy boss via his handle @Unknown_xyzac shared the resignation email on Twitter, as he closed the door on employing undergraduates for intern positions in the future.

The resignation letter by one Victor Makinde, a marketing intern, addressed to Adekunle simply reads, "effective from today, oya sope otilor."

It was not just the shortness of the eight-worded letter that stunned many but the use of a recently trending slang, 'sope otilor.'

Sope Otilor is a Yoruba expression that literally means that one should say something is over, ended or gone.

The tweet has since gone viral and stirred massive reactions.

Social media reactions

@maine_clare said:

"This is not even funny. If this is real.

"Blocking opportunities for others that would actually need the job."

@R0VIEL said:

"The person doesn’t value your organization.

"There might be a reason why."

@PluckyPrecious said:

"Developing workplace friendships enhances workers overall happiness and productivity. However, professional boundaries are essential."

@_contactayo said:

"This isn't funny at all. This would probably affect future interns request. We can't be possibly hiding bad behaviour under GenZ."

@Funmiscute said:

"I don't find this funny though regardless of the relationship between them. Official should be official then jokes can come later or through another medium."

@houdini__1 said:

"Imagine him needing a real job later on and he is asked to go bring a reference letter from places he’s worked or interned before."

Woman drops funny resignation letter as she quits her job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had submitted a funny resignation letter as she dumped her job.

The lady did one on her unsuspecting boss with the unconventional message. But asides from the picture showing the message, Morp*hine's thread included another funny message to her colleagues. She wrote:

"The rest of my crew has either [quit] or they put in their two weeks and I was the last one. So, cheers to f**king over Rite Aid on not having anyone to work."

