A man shared a simple resignation letter that caught the attention of many due to its hilarious accuracy

Twitter user @MBSVUDU shared the letter which simply said “bye bye sir,” while he resigned from his job

Many took to the comment section in fits of laughter, as this resignation letter is everything they have dreamed of saying

If you have ever worked a day in your life, then you have probably mentally written your resignation multiple times.

Someone had enough and resigned with three simple words that left social media peeps cry-laughing.

Twitter user @MBSVUDU shared a simple resignation letter that had many busting over its accuracy. Image: Getty Images.

Working and juggling life are tough. So, when you have a difficult boss or working environment, the desire to resign on a daily is something that hits hard.

Twitter user @MBSVUDU shared a snap of a resignation letter that simply said “Bye bye sir,” and its accuracy is everything.

Sometimes the less said says more than a thousand words.

“Simple.”

Mixed reactions trailed the man's letter

Social media users had a lot to say about the man's resignation letter.

@5Million_ said:

“I was supposed to write one over the weekend and I'm seeing this now ”

@NtsebiH said:

“Why long paragraph if you were not happy no thank you”

@sakhizintombi said:

“I sent one liner. Basically saying hi I’m resigning effective today last day (insert date). Regards.”

@Israel71005257 said:

@Mike_Easiy said:

Man resigns from his job to be offering free education to poor kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had called it quits on his job to focus on giving free education to poor kids

According to the story, Evariste has a good heart and was worried that so many children were not getting an education.

He was not happy that the majority of children were not going to school but instead going into crimes such as drugs. Instead of doing nothing about it, he resigned from his teaching job and started to teach less privileged children for free.

According to a video seen on YouTube, the man has spent 25-years doing the free service and offering children free education.

