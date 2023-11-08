"I Remain a Record Holder in Spirit": Hilda Baci Changes Her Social Media Bio after Losing to Alan
- Nigeria's chef Hilda Baci has shed light on why she changed her social media bio after Alan Fisher was announced to have broken her record
- On Tuesday, November 7, Guinness World Records announced Irish chef Alan Fisher as the new holder of the longest cooking marathon (individual) record
- Hilda spoke highly of Alan and how she took a cue from chef Lata Tondon, whose record she shattered
See her tweet below:
People react to Hilda Baci's explanation
@Spotlight_Abby said:
"They say records are meant to be broken, but in Hilda's case, she did it so gracefully that the world stood still for her.
"Lovely to see her spirit of sportsmanship and support for the new Guinness title holder, Alan, as the baton moves on.
"You both rock! "
@_AsiwajuLerry said:
"Why you dey even explain yourself. Move on to the next phase of your life, after 24hrs these people you’re explaining yourself to will find something else to bite."
@LadyGrasha said:
"Don't bother explaining yourself ma'am. The mob will always push you. You have written your name in history and that's the most important thing. Kudos to you."
@EditiPeter said:
"Let's celebrate a reattempt in advance mek boys see food chop abeg. Sha buy plenty food stuff...hunger don come multiply by 100 now."
@plsLoveaintreal said:
"U should stop explaining yourself pls u have done well, keep doing u Twitter will move on na just dis week dem go soon forget."
