Irish chef Alan Fisher has broken his silence after dethroning Nigerian chef Hilda Baci.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Alan Fisher said he drew a lot of inspiration from Hilda Baci.

He said the Nigerian chef set the kitchen bar so high, and her work inspired thousands of people around the world.

Fisher told Legit.ng:

"Hilda’s achievement lives on through the thousands of people she has inspired. Nothing but respect to anyone who is willing to work hard to chase their dream. Thanks for setting the bar so high. I hope people will be inspired to challenge my records too."

Hilda was the reigning Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon, having cooked for 93 hours and 11 minutes in May 2023.

How Fisher broke the Guinness World Record in Japan

However, Fisher broke the record after cooking for 119 hours and 57 minutes. His name trended in Nigeria after he dethroned the country's much-celebrated kitchen queen, Hilda Baci.

Fisher further said it was a proud moment when he finally broke the record after working so hard in the kitchen for many days. Fisher broke two records; apart from breaking the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, he also clinched the longest baking marathon record.

He told Legit.ng:

"A proud moment for sure. I'm a little relieved too. Records are made to be broken but for today at least, I can hold both. So many sleepless nights, early morning anxieties and financial stress to keep the business alive. Often tired, sick, homesick, injured or exhausted. Just head down and persevere. Breaking these records is a fitting way to share our story and create a little awareness about the Irish connection here in Matsue, Japan."

Hilda Baci reacts to Alan Fisher's achievement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Hilda Baci congratulated Alan Fisher on breaking her record. She wished him well.

The top-rated chef released a tweet, saying Fisher's achievement was no small feat.

She said:

"Huge congratulations to Alan Fisher! 119hrs 57mins is a huge achievement, and I wish him all the best as the new world record holder!"

