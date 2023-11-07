Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has reacted to Hilda Baci getting dethroned as a Guinness World Record holder

The movie star took to X to react to news of an Irish chef, Alan Fisher, beating Hilda’s cookathon record

According to Etinosa, many Nigerians bullied Chef Dami when she tried to break the record as if it was Hilda’s birthright

Controversial Nigerian actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has now reacted to news of Hilda Baci losing her Guinness World Record title.

Recall that on November 7, 2023, it was announced that a chef from Ireland, Alan Fisher, beat Hilda Baci’s record and emerged as the winner of the longest cooking marathon.

Reactions as actress Etinosa reacts to Hilda Baci losing GWR title. Photos: @etinosaofficial, @hildabaci, @GWR / X

Source: Instagram

The news caused a huge buzz on the Nigerian social media space and it drew comments from a lot of people including actress Etinosa.

Taking to her X page, Etinosa recounted how Nigerians bullied Chef Dammy for trying to break Hilda’s record as if it was her birthright.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the actress, if people had also encouraged Dammy, the record could have been retained as a nation.

She wrote:

“You guys were bullying the innocent Dami 4 attempting to break the record as if it was Hilda's birthright. You see, if we had encouraged Dami who knows, we would still have retained it as a nation. Oya go and Bully this guy Na. Abi Na only poor people Pikin una dey bully. Wazagha.”

See her tweet below:

Reactions as Etinosa speaks on Hilda Baci’s dethronement as GWR holder

The Nollywood actress’ hot take on the situation soon spread on social media and it got netizens talking. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

ladyque_1:

“Dammy couldn’t have done it that time tbh… let’s all those struggling to overthrow Hilda come out now.”

uppesthigh:

“This man didn’t do it immediately after Hilda, he allowed Hilda to shine, it your brain cannot capture that, you are on your own.”

onyinyechi__favour:

“Etinosa why you sef no encourage Dammy? Them forbid you?? Same Dammy that couldn’t even allow Hilda to collect her certificate. Every reasonable person saw the envy in her.”

gliz_makeover:

“But I don’t understand all these yeye talk. The person waited for months and she is not even Nigerian so how is it the same ? Etinosa please go and sit down.”

Lekanbabatunde1:

“I’m sorry but Etinosa has no point. Dammy didn’t even apply properly. It was all for clout and internet rave. Oya Oya Dammy can do it now. Alan Fisher who??? Go Dammy!!!!”

yes_am_adababy:

“Nobody is bullying her madam.”

big_treshlyn:

“Dami didn’t register, she didn’t follow the right instructions..”

iamneenaah:

“It's now time for her/them to break the record now that a foreigner has it. You can't be trying to break a record your brother/sister has.”

obianujunwa_ok:

“Is it a Nigerian Birth right? Why not allow other countries enjoy the fame too, Nigeria and hoarding.”

Hilda Baci reacts after losing world record to Irish chef

Hilda Baci, the Nigerian lady who once held the Guinness World Record for longest cooking marathon, has finally broken her silence after losing her prestigious title to an Irish chef.

She opened up about her feelings and thoughts on the record-breaking event that was officially confirmed by Guinness recently.

Source: Legit.ng