Many Nigerians have reacted to the dethronement of Hilda Bassey Effiong by Irish chef Alan Fisher

Guinness World Records broke the news on Tuesday, November 7 that Fisher shattered the Akwa Ibom's chef record with a time of 119 hours and 57 minutes

A man took the loss personally as he asked the prestigious body some serious questions about Fisher's feat

A Nigerian man, Chinedu Ihekwoaba, has sarcastically berated Guinness World Records after Alan Fisher dethroned Hilda Baci.

Fisher cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes to shatter Hilda's record, Guinness World Records confirmed on their official website.

Chinedu questioned the body about Chef Dammy who did a 120-hour cook-a-thon in Ekiti and was said to have applied to be awarded by Guinness World Records. In his words:

"What about Chef Dammy's record?

"You have cheated us. She cooked for seven days."

His post stirred massive reactions on X.

Nigerians react to the man's sarcastic tweet

@Frankmezor said:

"Someone that off gas to go and sleep."

@CaseyOcquaye said:

"I guess she didn't inform them.

"( Guinness book of world records)."

@heisharrison said:

"Cos food no sweet dem no gree record am."

@PsalmistGab said:

"Are you for real.... Do we still get Dami like this."

@CryptoArena081 said:

"I swear them cheat us oooo justice for dammy."

@NFTCrypto116 said:

"No, she is still cooking as I speak to you right now, you can verify @GWR."

@qquietstorm042 said:

"Dammy is the real goat, She cooked, danced, fainted, slept, She did it all."

