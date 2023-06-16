Chef Dammy has now made an application to the Guinness World Records after completing her 120-hour cookathon, Legit.ng can report

Legit.ng earlier confirmed the fact that the Ekiti chef did not apply to the world record body before starting to cook

In an information sent to Legit.ng on Friday, June 16, the GWR said the body is now in possession of Chef Dammy's application and would review her evidence

Chef Dammy has now sent an application to the Guinness World Records after completing her cookathon, Legit.ng understands.

This is coming after the Guinness World Records confirmed to Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 14, that the chef did not apply before starting to cook in her 120-hour cookathon. This is contrary to reports suggesting that she may have applied before she started cooking.

Despite saying she did not cook be a record holder, Chef Dammy has now submitted an application to the GWR. Photo credit: Twitter/spiritwordGM and GWR.

Chef Dammy embarked on a courageous cooking journey which organisers said lasted for 120 hours between June 9 and 13.

In the latest information made available to Legit.ng on Friday, June 16, the Guinness World Records said the body is now in possession of Dammy's application.

GWR PR manager, Madalyn Bielfeld, told Legit.ng:

"I can confirm that Chef Dammy has now made an application."

Also, the GWR told Legit.ng that the body would ensure Dammy understands how to submit her evidence and that the evidence would be reviewed.

The body wrote:

"We will ensure she understands the process and method to submit the evidence. We will then reviews this quickly."

Chef Dammy confirms that she has now applied

On Friday, June 16, Legit.ng reached out to the organisers of the Chef Dammy cookathon and they confirmed that she has now submitted an application.

This is coming after Chef Dammy told the BBC Yoruba that she did not cook for Guinness World Records or to be a record holder. She also said she was not competing with Hilda Baci.

Dammy told BBC Yoruba:

"I just love cooking."

Earlier on Friday, June 16, FIJ quoted the GWR as saying it was "aware" of Dammy's cookathon and that evidence could be submitted after a record attempt has been completed.

The body told FIJ:

"We are aware of Chef Dammy’s cooking marathon. It is possible to submit evidence after a record attempt has been completed.”

Only the Guinness World Records can confirm that she cooked for 120 hours and take a decision after Dammy must have submitted her cookathon evidence.

Hilda Baci named world record holder

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Chef Hilda Baci was named the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cookathon by an individual.

The world record body made the pronouncement on Tuesday, June 13.

According to the GWR, Hilda cooked for 93 hours and 11 minutes to clinch the record.

