Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a young man eating chicken in public with his bare hands

The youth appeared to be frustrated with the use of a fork and settled to enjoy his chicken with his hands

While many internet users hailed the young man's action in public, others found it very hilarious

A video of a young man consuming chicken in public with his bare hands has sent social media into a frenzy.

The funny video was shared on TikTok by @ademolaibrahim208 and amassed over 229k at the time of this report.

The young man abandoned the use of a fork. Photo Credit: @ademolaibrahim208

Source: TikTok

The clip showed the young man eating the chicken in public with a fork and knife. He seemed not to be familiar with the use of the cutleries.

After trying for a while, the young man suddenly dropped the cutleries and grabbed the chicken with his hands.

He hid his face while laughing as if noticing he was being filmed.

Watch the video below:

Netizens found the video hilarious

OPE HERSELF said:

"I no fit stress myself."

Hidreez33 said:

"Them don sabi me for chicken republic wey Dey for college Ikotun side, if I use knife make I bend."

lenziBee said:

"Make person help me tell Pablo say make he take am easy."

#cashmoney$$$$$ said:

"This is Nigeria right now, if you struggle so hard and you can't find solution, abeg go bath soap shapaly solution go come, only for the legend."

Korea manager said:

"Life nor hard na you nor just wan understand."

Glenn L. Reeves JNR. MSPH, MHS

"So many things is wrong in this vid, dude is wearing sweater under this hot sun."

daniel finest said:

"Oga chop am anyhow na your money."

Funmilayo said:

"If you've been in this situation before let's gather here."

