A hilarious reaction from a mum who received a video of her daughter’s intense workout on WhatsApp has gone viral on TikTok

The mum was shocked by the daughter’s heavy lifting and quickly reminded her that she is a woman

She also warned her that doing such a strenuous workout might affect the babies in her womb when she becomes pregnant

A mum’s hilarious reaction to her daughter’s extreme workout video has gained the attention of people.

The viral TikTok clip shows the daughter sending a WhatsApp message to her mum, showing her lifting heavy weights at the gym.

Young lady sends workout videoto Mom. Photo credit: TikTok/@oyindamolami

Source: TikTok

The mum, who was clearly shocked and worried by her daughter’s fitness regime, replied with a voice note that reminded her that she is a woman and not a man.

She also expressed her concern that doing such a hard workout might harm the babies in her womb when she decides to have children.

The mum’s funny and overprotective response has amused many TikTok users, who commented on the video with laughing emojis and supportive messages.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mideprints reacted:

"This is my mummyo if I wear waist trainer she will be like oti fun ile omo pa."

Deejah said:

"Our mother is funny ile omo."

User4002091390341 wrote:

"Can someone translate?"

Lara63736363:

"This is what my mum can say."

Iremide:

"Is the emarora for me."

Ariyoshorinmade:

"She is right to be sincere, he reach your turn, you carry mm go next level."

Adesewaisthebest:

"Ahhh grandma ile omo as how."

Badmusoluwatoyosi:

"Someone should like my comment, l want to come back pls."

EmmyEasy:

"You sef dey listen to mummy."

AbdulsalamMunirah:

"My mum will say this cloth is too tight & mah fuun ile omo pa jor shanu mi."

Kennyentertain1:

"Wahala which one is ori le mo again."

Nhabbeke1:

"Ori ile omo e, lo gbe kinni le yen eee."

Queen Niffy:

"Don't use waist trainer again ema ranti."

Source: Legit.ng