Social media users have reacted to a viral video of a heavily-pregnant woman working out in a gym

Not minding that she was nine months in, the strong expectant lady lifted heavy objects effortlessly

While many persons expressed worry over her workout routine, a select few hailed the pregnant woman

Mixed reactions have greeted a video showing a heavily-pregnant woman working out in a gym.

Words layered on the short video revealed that the woman was already nine months into her pregnancy and was expecting twins.

The pregnant woman worked out in a gym. Photo Credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Twitter

How pregnant woman lifted heavy objects at gym

In the clip shared on Twitter, the pregnant woman showed great strength as she lifted heavy objects effortlessly.

She carried weights, did squats and some other workout routines that left netizens stunned and worried at the same time.

Watch the video below:

The pregnant woman's workout routine caused a stir

@tyolajide said:

"Nurses n them Doctors gonna be sipping tea over a Ludo game while she drops them babies."

@ChibabaJoel said:

"See as pregnant woman come dey fit pass some of una for here."

@tobishiyanbola said:

"I'd really like to know if this is healthy for pregnant women. Please, if you're a medical practitioner or a doctor kindly enlighten us."

@iam_bussie said:

"This life sha.

"Children that some people are looking for, small stress and they loose it.

"Same kids others jumping up and down doing gymnastics on and they still deliver seamlessly."

@HonObahiagbon said:

"The excess of any matter bestows detriment upon it. Placing paramount importance on the preservation of her corporeal form over the welfare of her foetal progeny is indigentiam sapientiam."

@_Hairygoddess said:

"Can't wait to get pregnant and be working out too."

@BrightNse2 said:

"You want born second Samson and second Hercules.

"No go look for this woman trouble."

Pregnant women dance as exercise

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of pregnant women dancing to exercise their bodies had emerged online.

The women's protruding stomachs were in different sizes as they rubbed them and danced with joy. They made sure to roll their waists in the video.

The women were also instructed to move their hands during the dance exercise. Words layered on the video read:

"Did you know dancing is important during pregnancy?"

