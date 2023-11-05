A video of the daughter of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, dancing and enjoying herself at an event has gone viral on TikTok

The lovely lady, who is also a director of her father’s conglomerate, took a break from her busy schedule to have some fun

She looked happy and cheerful as she displayed her dance skills, clearly savouring every moment of it

A captivating video of the daughter of the billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, showing off her dance moves at an event has caught attention on TikTok.

The charming lady, who is also a board member of her father’s multi-billion dollar company, decided to let loose and have some fun.

The lady makes some amazing dance moves. photo credit: UGC

Source: TikTok

She looked radiant and joyful as she danced to the rhythm of the music, clearly enjoying every second of it.

The video has garnered a lot of attention and reactions from TikTok users, who commended her for being modest and friendly despite her wealth and influence.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Madam tee reacted:

"Dole kiyi rawa my sister, ku kude Nigeria, greetings from this side."

Samirahammanjodau said:

"Salam mah please i need job study accounting."

Aisha falke wrote:

"l am really loving these videos!! We get to see you."

Useró838741704627 commented:

"You don't have any problem because your father have money chill."

HameedG:

"She's bubbling the atmosphere, rejoicing. the world is under her feet. Long may you reign ma."

ShamsuddeenMijinyawa:

"Baki iyya rawa ba ee."

Yasser Muhammad:

"Fantastic day I never see before."

Abbadecoration:

"Allah's guidance my sister. Injoe ur life Aunty.'

Dpo73636:

"Hajiya Sabi dance well oh."

RU20097:

"Money steps."

User4001288210738:

"Yo ba ruwanki da tsadar sugar bare ta flour."

Source: Legit.ng