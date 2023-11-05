"We Get to See You": Dangote's Daughter Makes Some Unique Dance Moves, Video Emerges
A captivating video of the daughter of the billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, showing off her dance moves at an event has caught attention on TikTok.
The charming lady, who is also a board member of her father’s multi-billion dollar company, decided to let loose and have some fun.
She looked radiant and joyful as she danced to the rhythm of the music, clearly enjoying every second of it.
The video has garnered a lot of attention and reactions from TikTok users, who commended her for being modest and friendly despite her wealth and influence.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Madam tee reacted:
"Dole kiyi rawa my sister, ku kude Nigeria, greetings from this side."
Samirahammanjodau said:
"Salam mah please i need job study accounting."
Aisha falke wrote:
"l am really loving these videos!! We get to see you."
Useró838741704627 commented:
"You don't have any problem because your father have money chill."
HameedG:
"She's bubbling the atmosphere, rejoicing. the world is under her feet. Long may you reign ma."
ShamsuddeenMijinyawa:
"Baki iyya rawa ba ee."
Yasser Muhammad:
"Fantastic day I never see before."
Abbadecoration:
"Allah's guidance my sister. Injoe ur life Aunty.'
Dpo73636:
"Hajiya Sabi dance well oh."
RU20097:
"Money steps."
User4001288210738:
"Yo ba ruwanki da tsadar sugar bare ta flour."
Source: Legit.ng