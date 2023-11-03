A Nigerian lady graduated with a first-class degree in Mass Communication from the University of Ilorin, where she specialized in Public Relations and Advertising

Muslimah Oyindamola Idris, a young Nigerian lady, graduated with a first-class degree in Mass Communication from the University of Ilorin, where she specialized in Public Relations and Advertising.

She achieved the highest academic honors in her class, graduating as the top student in both her specialization and her department.

In a conversation with Legit.ng, she said she finds her field very stimulating:

“My true passion lies in communication research. I find the process of delving into the intricacies of effective communication strategies both intellectually stimulating and professionally rewarding. Additionally, I thoroughly enjoy providing academic mentorship, as it allows me to share my knowledge and experiences with others, aiding them in their educational journeys,” she said.

Muslimah, who won the Pitch-a-ton interschool advertising competition in 2019, attributed her success to God’s grace.

She told Legit.ng:

“Honestly, I believe my success is a combination of God's grace, along with a strong foundation of hard work, resilience, sacrifice, the guidance of invaluable mentors, and a genuine desire to support the growth of others.”

However, being a top student is not without its challenges, Muslimah revealed.

In her words:

"The most demanding aspect for me was undoubtedly the pressure that accompanies being a top student, where displaying any hint of vulnerability in the face of adversity is simply not an option. As a top student, the expectation is to have everything perfectly figured out and to be a steadfast pillar of dependability. It entails the readiness to perform at your peak, whether or not you feel entirely prepared."

To overcome these challenges, Muslimah adopted a proactive approach to her studies by studying ahead of her classes.

“I made a concerted effort to proactively engage with my coursework by studying ahead of my classes and actively participating in every session. I consistently took the lead in class projects and presentations. Additionally, I prioritized fostering positive relationships with my lecturers, recognizing the value of effective communication and mutual respect in the learning process.”

Recipient of prestigious scholarship scheme

Muslimah's outstanding academic performance earned her the University of Ilorin undergraduate Scholarship scheme, as well as referrals from her network of esteemed lecturers. She also secured an internship position at a prominent marketing communications firm during an event organized by her department.

“I strongly believe in the principle of paying it forward. I'm eager to give back to the society in the same measure that I received. My passions lie in both research and marketing communications. I aspire to establish a firm that can offer comprehensive services in these areas to clients. Looking ahead, my long-term goal is to transition into academia; I hold the belief that education is a cornerstone for societal development, and I'm driven to contribute to its sustainability and growth."

Muslimah's advice to aspiring communication researchers is to have confidence in themselves and to strive for more than just the ordinary.

She said:

"Remember, sometimes others can recognize your potential before you do, embrace their insight and let it fuel your efforts towards your goals. I recall a professor of mine who saw my potential before I did; his advice was pivotal in my journey to where I am today. Above all, always hold the 'God' factor in the highest regard - it's not to be underestimated."

