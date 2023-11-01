A heartwarming video of a wife who prepared a special birthday surprise for her husband has captured the attention of many online

The woman cooked his favourite rice dish and made his chicken in the way he likes it best

The husband was so touched by the thoughtful gesture from his wife that he took a photo of the delicious chicken

Husband appreciates the surprise. Photo credit: TikTok/@monye_trust

Source: TikTok

The husband was so moved by the thoughtful gesture from his wife and showed his happiness in the video.

The video has received thousands of likes and comments from people who praised the couple for their love and happiness.

Many also complimented the wife for her cooking skills and her sweet gesture.

The video is a beautiful example of how a simple act of kindness can make someone’s day.

Watch the adorable video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Divine reacted:

"Birthday cake?no Birthday chicken? Yess."

Be Happy said:

"She said "my man my man, my man."

Michelle:

"Take a picture with it."

Omaliboo:

"l actually would appreciate birthday chicken to cake tbh."

Anathi Mtungwa:

"Why did he do that to the chicken though?"

Preciousss:

"This is very igbo likeeee."

Jdteyette:

"Birthday chicken."

Chichi:

"I can't lie l prefer chicken to cake understand him fully!"

Source: Legit.ng