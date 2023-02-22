In a move that is against the general narrative, a Nigerian lady has proposed to her boyfriend

The bold woman knelt with a ring in hand and a welcoming face, quite to the amusement of her man

Mixed reactions have trailed the lady's action, and her man's response as their proposal video went viral

A video of a Nigerian lady surprising her man with a marriage proposal has gone viral on TikTok.

In what looks like a celebratory occasion, owing to the arrangement of the scene, the lady suddenly went on her knees before her man.

She proposed to her man. Photo Credit: @sandysplace1

Source: TikTok

She brought out an engagement ring and, with a smile on her face, stretched it forth to her boyfriend.

After laughing for some seconds, the young man was amused and accepted her proposal.

The lovebirds then shared a sweet hug. The video has elicited mixed reactions as many ladies frowned at the stunt the woman pulled.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Bisola said:

"See the girl behind..the way she looks eh.. that it can never be me...na wa oo the world is changing."

Aderoju said:

"The guys should have just raised her up and do it him self cause idk why he’s laughing oo."

Blessing.O said:

"Pls someone should play me las las my burna boy......... sister ask tonte dikeh why happened."

Aminah said:

"Maybe na wetin go end my matter be this but u no get money for ring."

B_ukky said:

"This kind relationship any little thing he’ll be like “Shey na u ask me to marry u."

Source: Legit.ng