After many years of dating, a lady decided to take the first step as she popped the question to her man

Luckily for her, the man did not hesitate to say yes as he accepted the engagement ring from her in public

A caption on the engagement video revealed that they dated for seven years before the lady took the bold step

A lady ignored the norm as she boldly bought an engagement ring and proposed marriage to her boyfriend.

The exciting development occurred in a public place in the full glare of friends and well-wishers.

A video posted on Twitter by Aqualady revealed that the duo had been in a relationship for seven years.

After waiting for her man to do it, the lady decided to take action. She walked to where her man was seated, went on her knees and popped the question without fear.

Man accepts marriage proposal from his girlfriend

Luckily for her, the man quickly said yes to her proposal and extended his hand to take the ring without hesitation.

Cheers and applause filled the air as people congratulated the lady for successfully engaging her man.

Watch the video below:

Twitter users react as lady proposes to a man

Those who commented on the video praised the lady for her boldness, but some women said they would find it hard to do that.

@Aqualady6666 said:

"I'm happy for them, but personally, I don't think I can propose to a man. I'm gonna treat my man like a king."

@Aunty_Akanke said:

"A clear case of going for what you want. Reversed role."

@sherylfade commented:

"I’d rather mop the ocean."

@Ogbovoh90 said:

"What a smart move, babe secured her man."

@teajays said:

"That's a heartwarming twist! Love knows no bounds, and it's wonderful to see couples breaking stereotypes and making meaningful commitments. Wishing them a lifetime of happiness together!"

Lady refuses to take engagement ring

