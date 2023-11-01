Over 630k TikTok users viewed the video of a man pouring palm oil into the engine of his motorcycle

In the viral video, the man appeared to be using palm oil as a lubricant instead of the regular engine oil

Many of the people who commented on the video argued that his action may cause his engine to knock when heated

A man poured a whole bottle of palm oil into the engine of his motorcycle as a lubricant.

The interesting video was shared by @victoriagd5, and it has received more than 630k views from curious netizens.

The man used palm oil as a lubricant for his motorcycle. Photo credit: TikTok/@victorinagd5.

Man uses palm oil as engine lubricant

It looked like the man was in a mechanic workshop when he poured the locally processed red oil into the bike's engine.

After watching the TikTok video, some curious netizens asked if the bike worked well after that, but there was no reply to the questions.

However, some people argued in the comment section that the homemade oil might knock the motorcycle's engine.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man pours palm into motorcycle engine

@Virux Knight said:

"When red oil gets heated it gets light. That engine will definitely knock."

@Gabriel504 said:

"Please, if this red oil is working well, that means I need to try it."

@Marcelline said:

"Our husbands are going to empty the red cooking oil for their machines. We are screwed."

@flarazah commented:

"You're going to make red oil to get expensive."

@randy reacted:

"You go carry yam join body. So if you drive small you park, use the oil chop the yam."

@COCOU Prisca said:

"I did this for my motorcycle, it really works. Even if red oil increases in price because of that, it is to Africa's advantage."

Source: Legit.ng