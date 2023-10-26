A Nigerian lady stunned netizens with a video showing how she processes her palm oil

Some people who saw the video said they did not know palm oil was processed in such a dirty environment

The area looked muddy, but some people said it was a normal thing, while others frowned at it

Reactions trailed the video of a lady who showed the environment where she processes palm oil.

The video shared on Twitter surprised people because the place appeared dirty and extremely muddy.

The lady showed how palm oil is processed. Photo credit: Twitter/@postsubman.

She was seen in a muddy well with palm oil floating on top. She stirred what looked like dirty water with her bucket. She later dropped the bucket and continued stirring with her hand.

The environment and how muddy the well looked unsettled some people who watched the video.

Some noted that they did not know palm oil goes through such a process.

Other social media users clarified that such a production process was peculiar to a particular area in Nigeria and that it was not a general thing. The video was posted by @postsubman.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to palm oil production process

@ownMyShame said:

"Nostalgic. Oil processing and garri frying those days gave me nightmares. Our compound will be so busy with people, noise & steam from the thick fire."

@GoldenTVUpdate1 asked:

"What if she's on her period? Omo people don use period fry soup tire."

@Official_Hydar asked:

"God abeg, hope she no Dey wash that thing inside the palm oil?"

@oyibochafrank said:

"Which distress? However, Urhobo palm oil is not made with this process anymore."

@HardinDude said:

"And we dey laugh Indian food since."

@maji_san commented:

"Na God the save us since."

@IamAilojay said:

"Some stuff you eat, I promise you that you don’t want to know how they’re really made."

