A man who was asked to spend only 60 seconds in a supermarket left everyone surprised because of his speed

The man ran around the supermarket with the speed of light, picking many expensive items for himself

The video got a lot of comments from social media users, some of whom said the man prepared for the event beforehand

A man who participated in a one-minute shopping game left everyone surprised because of his unmatched speed.

Within 60 seconds, the man dashed around a big supermarket and took so many expensive goods for himself.

The man got a lot of valuable items during the free shopping. Photo credit: TikTok/@sheffman01.

The man picked things in large quantities, making sure he filled many shopping carts. Each time he fills a cart, he rushes and grabs another empty one.

He carried big bags of rice and bottles of what looked like vegetable oil. It got to a point where he had to be forcefully stopped by someone who appeared to be the organiser of the shopping spree when his time was up.

Meanwhile, multiple reactions trailed the video after it was posted on TikTok by @sheffman01.

Those who reacted to the video said if the man was given more time, he would have successfully emptied the store. Other people who participated in the shopping spree also concentrated on food items.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to man's shopping skills

Source: Legit.ng