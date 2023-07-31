A skilled Nigerian engineer has produced a small motorcycle that has a motorised tensioner attached to it

The engineer, Umar Yusuf was seen in a TikTok video riding the bike around town, doing what he called a test ride

Legit.ng spoke to Engineer Umar, and he said he made the bike in Maiduguri, Borno state, where he is based

A Nigerian man has been seen in a viral video riding a motorcycle he built.

The man, Umar Yusuf, said the bike is homemade and he also showed his workshop where he does his fabrications.

Engineer Yusuf was seen riding the bike around town. Photo credit: Engineer Umar Yusuf.

Source: TikTok

He said the fabricated bike is attached with a motorised tensioner, and he was seen riding it around town.

The bike also has a small fuel tank attached to it. In another video, he was seen riding it inside a filling station.

Also, Engineer Yusuf rode the bike into town as he was seen saddling it on a major road during what he called a test ride.

Maiduguri-based engineer builds bike

Many Nigerians who saw the bike admired it, and one user even asked if he can be able to buy one in Lagos.

When contacted, Engineer Umar told Legit.ng that he is based in Borno state and that he has even sold many of the bikes.

He said he got material for the bike in the local market. Also, it is not the first time he is building such bikes.

His words:

"I'm based in Maiduguri and I have built many bikes for both crippled, tricycles, normal bicycles, cargo bicycles and many more. I learned it myself and yes, I have sold many. The motorized bike is operated using a tensioner system."

Engineer Yuuf told Legit.ng that it costs him N130k to produce one and he sells for N160k.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a bike built by a Nigerian man

@Oz said:

"If brake refused to work nko?"

@maidugumuhammad1737@gmail.com said:

"Proud of our Borno indigenes."

@ordinary Engineer1 said:

"I remember building this type of bike like 7 years ago."

Source: Legit.ng