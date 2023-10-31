A viral TikTok video shows a young woman and her dad’s mates making some dance moves together

The woman, who was leading the dance, started off the routine before the others joined in

They showed off their skills and joy as they grooved to the camera with infectious joy

A TikTok video that has gone viral on social media captures the heartwarming moment of a young woman and her dad’s friends dancing together in sync.

The woman, who was wearing a fitting dress and a matching wig, initiated the dance by striking a pose and then moving her hips to the beat.

The others, who were dressed in traditional outfits, followed her lead and joined the fun. They displayed their impressive skills and happiness as they grooved to the camera, creating a memorable scene.

Many social media users who watched the video expressed their joy in seeing the video while indicating that her wedding is going to be very lively and filled with joy.

Watch the video below:

Dad climbs living room table as he dances with his daughters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man climbed the living room table and danced with his two young daughters to We Found Love by Rihanna featuring Clavin Harris.

Meanwhile, their mum sat on the couch during the family dance performance and did not utter a word.

The two young ladies complemented their father like a dance crew as they kept up with the beats of the hit song.

