A touching video of a Nigerian couple enjoying a playful moment in public has melted the hearts of many online viewers.

The video, which was posted by their loving daughter, shows how the mother gently asks the father for some money, while he responds with a witty remark that money is the essence of a man’s life.

Nigerian lady shows parent's lovely moments. Photo credit: TikTok/@officialhonee

Source: TikTok

The video reveals the deep bond and affection between the parents and their daughter, who laughs along with their funny conversation.

The video is a beautiful demonstration of how Nigerian families can have a good time and express their love for each other, despite the challenges they may face.

The video has received thousands of likes and comments from people who admired the couple’s relationship and their daughter’s appreciation.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Yourtoxicgf reacted:

"Ur mum and dad Na cruise."

Y'asha said:

"His name is Owolabi nau why he Dey japa for billing daddy why."

Kaosaraomoyoruba:

"Abeg o, his name is "OWOLABI", he should leave up to his name na."

Oyin Lola responded:

"Ahhhdis woman still collect money for under wears even with d fact dat she works nd have her own money."

Tosayen:

"I know these people this is how lovely they are in real life."

Deni:

"After him cry finish e go still give her."

Source: Legit.ng