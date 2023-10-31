A female police police has become the talk of the town after she wrongly recited the national anthem

The sad incident occurred at the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers in the presence of Imo state Governor Hope Uzodimma and other dignitaries

Nigerians have reacted to the trending video with many asking if the nation can go lower than this

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Owerri, Imo state - Some audience were left in shock as a policewoman recited the national anthem wrongly at the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers in Owerri, Imo State.

The video of the female police officer missing words of the national anthem has gone viral.

Shock as female police officer recites national anthem wrongly Photo Credit: Quinet Okafor

Source: Facebook

An X user @IamNobody_fr, uploaded the video on Monday, October 30.

Nigerians react as policewoman recites anthem wrongly

The event, which was aired Live across TV stations has got Nigerians talking.

@TinyAlonge

Perfect depiction of the state of the npf

k blurnt, @kendrick_fisay, said:

"Can we go lower than this?"

@levyngrey

No vetting nor checking. She probably used nepotism or connection to get there. Nonsense

@adu_faye

How she take pass police academy

@stephcrown06

All of you wey dey laugh this woman no fit recite reach like this, lmao.

@damoninal_

Omo, I've not recited the national anthem since like 20 years now and I can never forget... How can a whole police officer not be able to recite the national anthem??? And you are here justifying this??? Omo, naija people are really the problem.

@MallamObinna

Being unable to recite the national anthem is one thing. Having the presence of mind to mount the podium at a public event, to recite an anthem you don't know the wordings of sure is ment.

@_BraveLight

It’s not the not knowing that’s paining me. It’s the lack of preparation that’s haunting this nation. She could’ve practiced it yesterday night fgs.

@NostalgicVibeNG

This is what happens when people get into high ranking police position because of connection and not on merit

@anyidon247

This describes the entire Nigerian police force.

Senator asks Tinubu’s ministerial nominee to recite 2nd stanza of national anthem

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senate Minority Leader, Simon Mwadkwom, asked Dele Alake, to recite the second stanza of the national anthem during ministerial screening at the Senate

Mwadkwom said Alake, who will be the image maker if appointed as information minister by President Tinubu should be conversant with Nigeria’s national anthem.

Source: Legit.ng