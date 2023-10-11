Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the founder of Omega Power Ministries, has taken decisive action to secure the release of Happie Boyz from prison in Cyprus

Despite the young men's past misdeeds and betrayal, the OPM pastor chose to forgive and assist them

This unexpected move showcased the depth of the Apostle's compassion and commitment to helping others

Happie Boyz, two young men identified as Matthew Precious Kelechi and Amakor Johnson, found themselves facing legal consequences for their actions in Cyprus.

These individuals, who had received support from Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the founder of Omega Power Ministries, had allegedly played the "abandoned at sea" card, severing their relationship with the clergyman.

OPM pastor sends lawyers to release Happie Boys from prison

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, October 10, Happie Boyz were reportedly arraigned before a court in Cyprus, resulting in their subsequent remand in prison.

The exact reason for their arrest remained unclear as authorities did not confirm the details.

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere sends lawyers to release Happy boys

Fortunately, in an unexpected twist, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere chose to extend an olive branch to Happie Boyz, despite their past misdeeds.

Recognizing the role he played in supporting their education in Cyprus, the OPM pastor has taken the remarkable step of unleashing his legal team to secure their release from prison.

While the specifics of their misdeeds have not been disclosed, Apostle Chibuzor's actions highlighted his capacity for forgiveness and empathy.

He wrote;

“Breaking News. Apostle Chibuzor sent lawyers to go and release Happy Boyz from prison in Cyprus.”

Netizens laud Apostle Chibuzor for releasing Happie Boys

The news of Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere's decision to secure the release of Happie Boyz from prison has sparked reactions from netizens.

ThankGod Robinson commented:

“Me I no happy for this one coz I no be God.”

Florence Kpoobe said:

“Good man.”

Florence Kpoobe reacted:

“God bless you sir.”

Agha Ejike Nelson said:

“Very impressive. NO 1 MAN OF GOD WORLDWIDE.”

Deluxury Nails reacted:

“So Finally they land prison. With the rate they were going, it was inevitable. And Daddy you released them. Your type no dey 2. Daddy you are truly a man of God with a Golden Heart. May God's Anointing on you continue to increase Sir.”

Blessing Benjamin

“Chai after God's heart indeed! You are truly a man.”

MinisterTracy Ibukem Jesus said:

“Mpa you are a good man.”

Prince Paul Aloke reacted:

“God bless you Daddy.”

Min Saviour Willie said:

“God bless you Daddy.”

See the post below:

