In a viral video on TikTok, a Nigerian nurse who works in the UK shared her amazing story of securing an instant pay rise of about ₦70,000 per hour.

The young woman, who identified simply as Azeezat, said she was dissatisfied with her previous salary and emailed her employer to request a salary increase.

She gets an instant salary raise.

She then showed the viewers the evidence of her pay rise from her company, which she said was approved without any hesitation or negotiation.

She expressed her joy and gratitude for the opportunity to earn more money and live a better life in the UK.

The video has attracted thousands of views and comments from other Nigerians who were impressed by her achievement and wished her well.

Ltsccot reacted:

"HRMC liked this post."

ZeemedNursetoDoctor said:

"Whether you like it or not, some people actually earn good money and they deserve it! Do you know how hard l've Worked to get here?"

ZeemedNursetoDoctor also said:

"My friend's a locum GP and earns like a grand a day and deserves it! People are making good pay."

CallmeLivvs:

"For what last time I went to the GP/doctors/hospital they had to use google as a reference because they didn't know a thing."

Kimtrilly:

"Teach us how cause agency is a shambles at the moment and everywhere is lowering rates."

Dan64647:

"It is that it wouldn't even open my eyes for less than £100 a hour."

Nurse working abroad gives details about her N1.5m monthly salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a nurse working abroad also shared her enormous salary as a health worker in a viral TikTok video.

The lady revealed that she takes home over N1.5 million naira monthly after taxes have been removed from it, which is a huge amount compared to the average salary of nurses in Nigeria.

She did a breakdown of how much she earned, which was about N2 million with tax. The excited lady and also revealed her entire tax amount, which amounted to about N500,000.

Source: Legit.ng