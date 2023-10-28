Nigerians have consoled Patience Egbor, CEO of a beauty brand whose life crumbled after entering a bad marriage

The CEO of Face of Beauty Nigeria and mother of two lamented on Instagram appealing to netizens for alms

According to the heartbroken woman, she was given quit notice to leave her rented apartment

Patience Egbor, the CEO of a modelling brand, Face of Beauty Nigeria, has shared her heartwrenching life ordeal.

The young mother of two who used to control millions of naira has sadly become broke after a bad marriage.

Beauty queen in tears after getting dumped by husband Photo credit: @lindaikejisblog/Instagram.

Patience Egbor begs for funds

In a video, she tearfully cried out on social media, begging for alms after she was given quit notice to leave her rented apartment with her two children.

Patience, who got married to her husband in 2018, recounted how financially stable she was, even taking care of her entire household before her 'world crumbed'.

She claimed that she created her beauty brand in 2017, the first online pageant brand which was raking in millions since its inception.

Following this, she got her first car in her name which made her husband jealous. After going broke a while later, he forced her to sell the car.

They moved to Lagos shortly after with their two kids and this is where all hell broke loose.

He abandoned her and the children claiming to be going to learn a new skill, but texting her later to say their union had been over a long time ago.

This shattered her heart as she was already broke and there was nobody she could turn to for help. The CEO explained how she went days without eating, having to beg him for meagre amounts like 2k.

Reactions trail video of CEO who got broke after getting abandoned by husband

Netizens stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about her ordeal

Sharon_jasmyne said:

"After they’ll say stay with your broke boyfriend."

Ritafamous wrote:

"They always target women with great destinies. It's not just money they rob you, they rob your peace, future, and dim your light. It takes Gods mercy to get back up."

Arikeeee_ said:

"Reason why it's advisable for a woman to not date below her level."

Jully__mk said:

"Some men are gold diggers too but that adjective is mostly used for women."

Sassyava02 reacted:

"Never trust the loyalty of a broke man."

Boymekx said:

"I would never do this to someone I love man, as a guy this broke my heart. No matter the kind play boy you be."

