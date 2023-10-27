A talented young lad has wowed netizens with his street rap in Yoruba language

A street rap video of a talented young lad in Yoruba language has gone viral on TikTok.

The boy showcased his amazing lyrical skills and musical talent as he delivered a captivating rap performance near a car.

He rapped in Yoruba, one of the major languages in Nigeria, and demonstrated his mastery of rhyme, rhythm, and flow.

He seemed to be trying to impress the occupants of the car, who were listening to his rap with interest and admiration.

But he also caught the attention of many online users who praised his rap on TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform.

The video has garnered thousands of views, likes, and comments from netizens who were impressed by the boy’s street rap in Yoruba language.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Don Smith reacted:

"E no go better for young duu once again."

TherealNairalx2 said:

"Industry carry this boy leave young duu."

AbokiMaduv wrote:

"Young duu better than this boy."

Bili tech commented:

"Omo young duu life don spoil. If he hear this."

Pappy_ kuzz:

"This boy sabi pass that young duu wey you wan help."

Cristy Davis:

"Young duu onijere anywhere you dey."

Sadeeq:

"Nah only Olamide fit sign the boy the vibes is much."

T cash:

"Omo this boy good pass zino."

Popsmoke:

"The return of DAGRIN."

Milado234:

"The boy kill the beat more than Dagrin himself."

IworldYoung:

"This is young duu grandfather I swear kiss my comment pls."

Lizzypretty1:

"Abeg who fit sign this boy this is pure talent unlike our brother y young duu low budget singer."

Source: Legit.ng