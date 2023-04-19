"How Did She Do it?" Young Girl With Incredible Acting Talent Mimics Her Elder Sister, Video Goes Viral
- A young Nigerian girl who is a good actress has gone viral after she superbly mimicked her elder sister
- In the TikTok video, which has attracted more than 56k like clicks, the girl was asked to copy her sister's mannerisms
- Her performance and how she did it correctly has made some people to say that she has a future in acting
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A TikTok video shows a young girl who has incredible acting talent and who is fluent in the Igbo language.
The video was posted by @promisebackup122, who said she asked the young girl named Favour to behave like her.
In the video, the girl enters the house and acts some of the things her sister does each time she is at home.
Nigerian girl who mimicked her sister becomes popular
When she entered the house, she behaved like an adult as she called children by their names asking them to come and meet her.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
She also sat on the sofa and opened her bag and brought out things she said she bought for her younger ones.
But this was after she sceptically asked them if they have washed plates and also swept the house.
Her elder sister, who posted the video said the young girl was spot on, and that she mimicked her correctly.
The video has elicited reactions from TikTok users who saw it. Many have also praised girl for being fluent in Igbo language.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from TikTok users
@Adannaya said:
"Her Igbo is so clean."
@Amakalucy commented:
"Nollywood is calling."
@Pinky’s fashion hub said:
"Younger siblings will make someone to be talking too much."
"Run your race": Little girl comfortable with last position in a fierce race, video goes viral on TikTok
@BLESSING CHIC said:
"If you’re living with kids and you can’t control your self you will run mad."
@Teekay said:
"How did she do all this without laughing."
@Ojiugo ana awala eze said:
"She deserves an award."
Lady shows off her handsome brother
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that beautiful lady showed off her younger brother on TikTok.
In a video that later went viral, the lady proudly showed her brother who looked very handsome.
A lot of people who saw the video said cuteness runs in the lady's family.
Source: Legit.ng