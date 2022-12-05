A group of three amazing kids has got many people praising them as they entertained some wedding guests

Using their hands as their only musical instrument, the kids commanded great confidence in the presence of people

Many TikTokers who watched their video prayed that a music producer or record label would notice them soon

A young man, @murphymakerty, shared the video of three kids doing sweet acapella as they used just their hands to make music.

It was gathered that the kids were found in the trenches of Ibadan. @murphymakerty revealed that he and his friends met them when they went for a wedding.

Many people were wowed by the kids' performance. Photo source: TikTok/@murphymakerty

Source: UGC

Talented kids amaze people

In the video, the kids took turns singing about things and people around them as they made rhythm in a very splendid way.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The manner in which the kids gave themselves the front floor was amazing. They were in sync and in deep communication throughout their performance.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with more than 50,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

YOMZY said:

"Portable need to sign this Success boy."

user365588252442 said:

"Their own helper will locate them inshallah."

Ade Midun989 said:

"The last guy na portable cousin. I really love this."

folli kay said:

"The hand drum deserve accolades."

SmizzyDC said:

"This is pure talent, Awon ogo trenches, who notice the first guy he is making the beat and still dropping flows at the same time."

MERCY DIM said:

"Nobody is speaking about the last boy."

B.O.A said:

"The boy success portable sabi pass the real portable self."

Boy's sweet voice remixed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that days ago, a boy's voice got the attention of millions of TikTokers when @iamthemanager shared it, asking beat producers to work on it.

In the video, the boy in his school uniform sang about being grateful for sunshine and rain. His mates looked at him in awe as he performed with a very powerful voice.

A creative beat editor and composer, @mjhanks, saw the boy's video and decided to remix it. The result was sterling. He said he is looking for how to meet the young singer.

Source: Legit.ng