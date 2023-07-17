Happie Boys have again got Nigerians talking after updating their followers about their recent activities in Cyprus

The boys shared a video in which one of them appeared wasted after partying hard and trolled OPM's pastor again

Many Nigerians that watched the video expressed concern for the boys and appealed to them to change their ways

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A new video of Happie Boys partying hard at a club in Cyprus has sent social media into a frenzy.

Sharing the video on their Instagram page, the boys hinted at releasing new music soon and aimed a dig at the OPM's pastor, Apostle Chubuzor Chinyere Gift.

The clip showed the boys partying hard. Photo Credit: @happie_boys1

Source: Instagram

The first scene of their clip showed one of the lads drinking from a bottle of Azul and was captioned, "Happy boiz is happy again."

The next scene showed the lad, who drank from the bottle of Azul, looking wasted as he sat motionless.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A final scene showed one of the Happie Boys resting his back against a car and had a caption that aimed a dig at OPM's pastor. It reads:

"Make pastor carry the money go askamaya sef."

Watch the video below:

Some people criticise Happie Boys

@lan_rexxy_17 said:

"Bad attitude is like a flat tire ....now I know the main reason why you guys were thrown out of your first job.....you guys should wise up now before it is too late because you won't be young forever.. it is always very hard to recover when you lose opportunity... Saying this respectively..shalom."

@savage_highstar02 said:

"MKe Una allow this boys enjoy themselves oooo life no pass like that abeg."

@brv_77 said:

"Abeg make una tell people around say no be una buy that azul oo, because I Dey see yeye comment here."

@deevyne._xx said:

"Imagine people Nigerians where actually pitying‍♂️ maybe it was just publicity stunts for their new song."

@ity_itohowo said:

"Keep biting the finger that once feed you, the day you will pay for it you won't no."

@afro_dick said:

"Person talk say the curse don dey work."

@the_odunayo said:

"The caption about the pastor carrying the money go askamaya is not necessary. You guys should do better."

Happie Boys storm Cyprus lecture room in agbada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Happie Boys had stormed their lecture room in style.

The video shared by @the9jatowncrier on Twitter displayed how the young boys reportedly turn up for school every day in Cyprus.

Fully dressed in their native Yoruba attire, popularly known as 'agbada', the boys walked majestically into their class while filming themselves.

They posed behind the computer systems in class and acted like they were operating them.

Source: Legit.ng