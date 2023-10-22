In 2018, a young Nigerian man made an audacious move to migrate to Canada via sea and was on a boat with many other persons

The man arrived in Canada and found himself in prison and has shared his bitter experience online

Describing his migration journey as a life-taking mission, the young man claimed only seven people survived

A Nigerian man who migrated to Canada by sea has taken to social media to share his bitter experience.

Sharing pictures he took on their way to Togo from Lagos, the unidentified man revealed he migrated to Canada in 2018.

He said only 7 people survived

According to him, 105 of them made the journey by sea but only seven survived. While revealing he has returned to Nigeria as there is no place like home, he gave an insight into an ugly incident during the journey.

He said the boat driver pushed some people into the sea to lighten their travel. In his words:

"I snapped boat 3A because they were shaking the boat due to fear so their driver pushed some people down."

"Please you guys should help me I need followers, we just got out from a Canadian prison," he said while replying a netizen who doubted his story.

On how he took the pictures, he said:

"I took the picture because our boat did not have any issue."

He tagged the journey by sea to Canada a suic.ide mission, discouraging people from embarking on such.

Netizens react to his shocking experience

Blessing Veronica said:

"My boyfriend’s elder brother has been missing since 2015."

Kem said:

"Sorry but I will never understand this! You want to die just to go other country. Life is beautiful."

Sas Osazuwa said:

"Who nor go nor go know. Good bless all of us when make am."

Jones said:

"Wait o , you no know say no place like home before you take that kind risk? See it’s hard to be a millionaire in Europe."

Shienna-kelly said:

"I knw abt others but Canada by land? Who discovered that route."

alexroland503 said:

"l understand this situation because l also travel to Libya to Europe,dead came but our creator said is not yet time for me to die."

