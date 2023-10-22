A young man has shown people what it means to be good as gave his neighbourhood kids a ride in his car

The young man said before giving them the lift; the kids had always admired his white car from afar on the street

Many TikTok users praised him for giving the children a wonderful memory they would never forget

A kind and rich man surprised some neighborhood kids who always admired his fine white Benz from afar.

One day, he (@limsopalid) decided to surprise them. After school, he gave the children a lift so they could enjoy what wealth tastes like.

The kids in their school uniforms sang and danced. Photo source: @limsopalid

Source: TikTok

Happy kids in school uniforms

The children were very happy as they danced happily in his vehicle. Their joy knew no bounds in a video. They sang along to Kizz Daniel's Odoyewu.

Many people have been praising the young man for making the children feel so special with his act.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

SBG said:

"That’s beautiful. They’ll always remember this day."

salma Aljabaly said:

"The way you make this children happy may God make you happier."

Anny said:

"When they tell their parents some will be like they shouldn’t sit inside again wiase ay3 hu meanwhile they had fun."

The man replied:

"Please The parents know me very well."

Na~ka said:

"The other boy at the front seat will turn a pastor in future."

Amelia said:

"You gave them a CORE MEMORY. It’s making me grin."

MsSculpted said:

"You made their day and they will never forget it."

Xoxoririxoxo said:

"They will always remember this."

EMMANUEL OSEI said:

"God bless you Mandem...they will never forget you in their life."

Source: Legit.ng