Man Gives Neighbourhood Kids Sweet Ride With His Fine Benz, They Sing Kizz Daniel’s Odoyewu
- A young man has shown people what it means to be good as gave his neighbourhood kids a ride in his car
- The young man said before giving them the lift; the kids had always admired his white car from afar on the street
- Many TikTok users praised him for giving the children a wonderful memory they would never forget
A kind and rich man surprised some neighborhood kids who always admired his fine white Benz from afar.
One day, he (@limsopalid) decided to surprise them. After school, he gave the children a lift so they could enjoy what wealth tastes like.
Happy kids in school uniforms
The children were very happy as they danced happily in his vehicle. Their joy knew no bounds in a video. They sang along to Kizz Daniel's Odoyewu.
Many people have been praising the young man for making the children feel so special with his act.
Watch his video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
SBG said:
"That’s beautiful. They’ll always remember this day."
salma Aljabaly said:
"The way you make this children happy may God make you happier."
Anny said:
"When they tell their parents some will be like they shouldn’t sit inside again wiase ay3 hu meanwhile they had fun."
The man replied:
"Please The parents know me very well."
Na~ka said:
"The other boy at the front seat will turn a pastor in future."
Amelia said:
"You gave them a CORE MEMORY. It’s making me grin."
MsSculpted said:
"You made their day and they will never forget it."
Xoxoririxoxo said:
"They will always remember this."
EMMANUEL OSEI said:
"God bless you Mandem...they will never forget you in their life."
