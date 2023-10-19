A young Nigerian lady who passed through the UK border and had her passport stamped rejoiced and thanked God

The lady said before facing UK immigration, she had read well to prepare for any questions that may come up

Many young people celebrated with the young lady as some told her to get ready to work hard in the UK

A Nigerian lady whose dream has always been to relocate abroad jubilated dramatically as soon as she set foot in the UK.

The lady (@joyomoh213) had a person film her as she rolled on the floor inside a UK airport. She knelt and bowed to thank God for overcoming UK immigration questions.

Source: TikTok

Lady travelled to UK

What made her video more interesting was that she used a trending TikTok sound that had the words:

"Calm down, you have escaped. You have escaped, calm down."

The lady said she had been wanting to use the sound, and she finally did. Many people congratulated her on her relocation.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

archbishopT2 said:

"Congratulations my dear, now your hustle continues. UK no be child’s play."

Emir_lee72 said:

"You never escape ooo… Shege still dey front."

She replied:

"I know but am covered thank u."

blossombeauty_realm said:

"My dear I didn't even have time for video . I just quickly comot make them no change mind."

Tinto asked:

"Reading for what please? Genuinely curious."

She answered:

"Questions dat may be ask by immigration."

Derby said:

"I couldn't find my way after they stamped my passport, congratulations, welcome on board."

AKANNI said:

"I told a brother after you pass the Point of entry this is when you won the air battle and it’s mean you should expect greatness."

Omotayo_Lush said:

"Nigerians deserve to be given an award after JAPA because it is an achievement. Congratulations to you."

Source: Legit.ng