A short TikTok video has shown a Nigerian man who lives a destitute life in Cape Town, South Africa

The man who looks unkempt was seen under a bridge, and he said he travelled to South Africa in 2011

The man spoke to fellow Nigerians who encountered him, and he expressed his desire to return to Nigeria

A Nigerian man living as a destitute in South Africa has said he wants to return home.

The man was sighted in Cape Town at a place that looked like under a bridge where he resides.

The man has said he would like to return home. Photo credit: TikTok/@curtisnzubeokoye.

According to an explanation he made to some fellow Nigerians who encountered him, he would like to come home.

Nigerian man living abroad says he wants to return

He looked unkempt, with tattered clothes and unshaved hair and beard.

The man, however, does not sound like he is mentally retarded because he speaks clear Igbo and is sensible.

He explained to the Nigerians who interacted with him that he travelled to South Africa in 2011, but he did not tell them exactly why he is roaming the streets of Cape Town.

The man said he is from Abia state, Umuahia, to be precise. Those who saw him have asked everyone who knows the man back home to try and locate him. The video was posted by @curtisnzubeokoye.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@MICHAEL said:

"The Igbo union there should bring him back."

@maygenesisfoluki reacted:

"All of you can do it for him."

@Omoti said:

"You people should help him, brothers."

@austineekeleme commented:

"Chai my brother I must share this post."

@AMG commented:

"If you are not destined to make it outside Nigeria, then come back home, people are making it back home even those in the village."

@Young Bobby said:

"I’m hearing like 3 different voices. Can’t you people contribute to bringing him home, than to videoing him?"

