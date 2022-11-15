Global site navigation

“I Stayed With Him When He Had Nothing”: Lady Shares Transformation Video of Her & Boyfriend in Car
by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A beautiful young lady shared a short video to show how she stayed with her boyfriend who never had anything
  • To show that her patience to stay in the relationship paid off, she captured both of them in the man's car
  • Many who reacted to the lady's video wanted to know if staying with a man for his potential is now an achievement

A young lady, @stella26970, has shared a short video of how she and her lover both looked when the boyfriend had nothing.

Seconds into the TikTok video, the lady's man came on screen, looking all classy in a better set of clothes as they drove in a car.

Sweet couple goals/lady stayed her poor boyfriend.
Many people praised the lady's patience. Photo source: TikTok/@stella26970
Source: UGC

Sweet couple's transformation

At the start of the viral video, the lovers took a photo in a room that looked somewhat rough and bland.

Many praised the lady for being patient enough at a time when others would not stay in a relationship with a poor man.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments and thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

vienaseth said:

"And now we coming for him."

Mayberlynne said:

"Now wait until he finds the woman of his dreams."

Denis Shegwando said:

"You were nothing too."

kateshawing said:

"You stayed for his future money."

@3sham6 said:

"Atleast he had brains and dreams but some have nothing."

user5689350298875 said:

"You stay because you saw he had a vision. Please don't stay when somebody don't have a vision or they can't figure their fuyure."

Gabriella 256 said:

"Y’all I stayed and he still has nothing I’m running for my life."

Miss Queen said:

"But l can see there he had couch you people are sitting on."

Oluwalana Sunday Samuel said:

"Now that he has something, what do you have?"

Kelvin.Carl's said:

"Every man has the potential the lucky woman notices the man near the finish line."

B said:

"'I stayed when he had nothing' is now an achievement."

Another lady stays with poor boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady with the handle @barbie_lucienne shared a video to show off her lover who she stayed with when he had nothing.

The lady revealed that when she started dating him, the man did not even have a mobile phone. His financial ability was that low.

Some seconds into the video, both of them were seen in a Mercedes Benz as they held hands like sweet lovers.

