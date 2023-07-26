A Nigerian man secured three international passports, one for himself, one for his wife and the other for his little daughter

The man also got visas for his family, and they have relocated to the United Kingdom, where they will be living

The man posted a video of the moment they moved from the Lagos airport, disclosing that they had finally relocated

A Nigerian man, his wife and daughter are in a celebration mood as they have finally moved to the UK.

A video shared on TikTok by Morenikeji showed when the man and his family finally made their dream journey.

The man and his family moved to the UK.

The video showed the Nigerian man had secured three international passports for the family.

Man secures three Nigerian passports for his family

While the man got one for himself, he got the other two for his wife and their beautiful little daughter.

He displayed the passports and other travel documentation at the beginning of the video shortly before they boarded the aeroplane.

Also, another video showed when they boarded and were on their way to the United Kingdom.

When they arrived at the airport in the UK, they took pictures together and in happiness.

Reactions as Nigerian man relocates his wife and kid abroad

TikTok users who watched the video congratulated the couple on their relocation.

@Oni Yetunde Ololade said:

"I tap into your blessings for my daughter in Jesus mighty name."

@afiastephanie8 commented:

"I tap into your blessing in Jesus' name amen."

@Dorlygold3833 said:

"Congratulations, guys! More joy to come and I pray God to answer mine too."

@kemisola commented:

"It can only be God, congrats mama."

@rachelodianah said:

"I tap into this for my kids and I AMEN."

@ITOHAN reacted:

"Congratulations! I tap from your blessing."

@one-Sommy said:

"I'm next in Jesus name amen."

@EdiblesNmorebylanke said:

"God do this for my bro wife and her baby. Answer their silent prayers."

