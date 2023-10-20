A Nigerian lady has shared her experience of booking a flight from Lagos to Ibadan for a cheap amount

According to the happy lady, the price could have been even lower if she had booked earlier than she did

Netizens expressed awe at the affordable fare in the comments section with many desiring to board the flight someday

A TikTok user with the handle @triplets__delesafa left netizens amazed when she revealed the cost of her flight from Lagos to Ibadan.

In her video, she stated that she paid just N10,000 naira, a fee which would have been N6,500 if she had arrived earlier.

Lady books cheap flight from Lagos to Ibadan Photo credit: @triplets_delesafa/TikTok.

Delesafa spills details about cheap airline in Lagos

According to Delesafa, the airline, Green Africa, charges as little as N6,500 for a flight from Lagos to Ibadan.

Delesafa said she visited their handle on Instagram and clicked on a link to buy tickets for her flight.

Many were surprised at the affordability of the flight, considering the distance between the two cities.

While the N10,000 fare seemed little, she explained that the actual price was N6,500. However, because she booked the flight late, she had to pay a slightly higher fare of N10,000.

She said;

“The price of the flight is actually as low as 6,500 but we booked our flight late so we paid 10,000 each.”

Reactions as lady shares airline charging N6,500

Despite the fare increase, netizens still found the overall cost to be reasonable and expressed their excitement at the opportunity for affordable travel.

@mheramorgan reacted:

“10k God Abeg which fuel Dey inside.”

@Lummy_NailedIT said:

“Abeg who Dey find visitor for Ibadan? I can afford my flight don't worry.”

@amarachukku said:

"No more bus."

@Chioma commented:

“Na to go Ibadan anything to do there.”

@omotoyosi reacted:

"Wow. See update. No need for bus anymore. Na to dey fly n6500 now."

@kekere said:

“So nah this year I go enter flight Ibadan remain.”

@Mercy_Divar said:

“I don finally see flight wey I go fit enter.”

@Jessy wealth said:

“Like 10k for everything.”

@saraiii asked:

"Do they travel to Calabar?"

@meerahbae13 said:

“Can u actually book dere flight from Ibadan to lagos?”

Watch the video below:

Man discovers cheap airline in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man discovered a flight ticket that cost only N6,500 from Ibadan to Lagos.

The man, Seun Timothy, said he flew with Green Africa Airline and paid N6,500 for the 35 minutes flight to Lagos.

In the video he posted on TikTok on Sunday, August 20, 2023, Seun said the flight to Lagos is one of the cheapest in the world. Seun showed when he paid the N6,500 at the Ibadan airport and boarded the aircraft.

Making a comparison, he said the flight fare could get one pack of pizza in Laogs. Many people who saw Seun's video asked how possible it is to pay such a low amount for a flight to Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng